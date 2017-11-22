All Sections
    Kim Wall: Arm Found By Divers May Belong To Beheaded Journalist

    Kim Wall's mutilated torso was found in August.

    22/11/2017 09:23 GMT | Updated 48 minutes ago

    An arm found by divers in the water near Copenhagen may belong to Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who died after boarding a submarine with a Danish inventor in August.

    The arm was found near the route that had been investigated in connection with her death, Danish police said.

    The limb will be examined by coroners on Wednesday.

    TT News Agency / Reuters
    Journalist Kim Wall was killed after boarding a submarine in August 

    “We have not yet determined if this is a right or left arm or who the arm belongs to. But we are working from a perspective that it stems from the submarine case,” police spokesman Jens Moller Jensen said.

    Wall, a freelance journalist who was researching a story on submarine owner Peter Madsen, went missing after he took her out to sea in the 17-metre submarine in August.

    Scanpix Denmark / Reuters
    Danish inventor Peter Madsen admitted dismembering Wall and dumping her body parts in the sea but denies murdering her

    On 23 August police identified a headless female torso that washed ashore in Copenhagen as that of Wall. In October, police said they had recovered her head and legs.

    Madsen admitted to dismembering Wall on board his submarine and dumping her body parts in the sea, but he still denies murdering her and a charge of sexual assault without intercourse.

    The trial has been set to take place in Copenhagen next March.

