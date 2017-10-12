A saw has been found by police divers investigating the murder of journalist Kim Wall whose dismembered body was found in the sea off Copenhagen.

The 30-year-old disappeared in mysterious circumstances after setting off on Danish inventor Peter Madsen’s homemade submarine on August 10.

Madsen has been detained and charged with killing the Swede. He denies the charge and claims her death was an accident.

According to Danish media, police found a saw in Koge Bay, between Copenhagen and Sweden, which was near the route that police believe the pair sailed.