Danish police say they have found body parts, including the head, of journalist Kim Wall, as they investigate how she died after she boarded a submarine.

Her head was in a bag along with two legs. Police inspector Jens Moller said there was another bag containing her clothes.

Wall, who was Swedish, disappeared two months ago, after she boarded the home-made submarine of inventor Peter Madsen, which later sank.

Her torso was found in the sea off Copenhagen 11 days later.