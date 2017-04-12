Kim Woodburn Overshares About Her Sex Life And Reveals Unusual Fetish (It Involves Lettuce)

Kim Woodburn has overshared opened up about her sex life, and revealed she has one rather unusual fetish - and it involves salad.
Yep, the 74-year-old former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star reckons a smack on the posterior with a lettuce leaf courtesy of her husband Peter, 78, is “rather nice”.
Kim told The Sun: “I’m into lettuce leaves at the moment for a little smack on the bum, it’s rather nice you know.”
It’s like a veggie version of ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’.
Kim went on to reveal that despite her and Peter both being in their seventies, she has no complaints about their sex life.
She added: “I weigh a lot, I weigh a ton, but my husband throws me about he’s a very physical man, I’ve got no complaints in that department.
“I’m 50 Shades of Filth! I’m thinking of writing a mucky book and I would call it There’s Nothing Dirty In A Clean Bit of Filth’.”
Genius.
And after making a big impression in the ‘CBB’ house earlier this year, Kim says she’s been inundated with job offers.
“The phone never steps my love,” she said. “I don’t want to be doing too much more work, I like being at home.”
Earlier this year, it was reported that TV bosses were keen to sign Kim up to front her own chat show.
An insider told The Sun: “She would be the perfect host of her own chat show as she’s not afraid to say exactly what she thinks.
“Kim reckons her TV days are over but she’s had multiple offers following her appearance on ‘CBB’. A number of channels are interested and she’s having talks this week.”