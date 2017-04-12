Kim Woodburn Overshares About Her Sex Life And Reveals Unusual Fetish (It Involves Lettuce)

Kim Woodburn has overshared opened up about her sex life, and revealed she has one rather unusual fetish - and it involves salad. Yep, the 74-year-old former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star reckons a smack on the posterior with a lettuce leaf courtesy of her husband Peter, 78, is “rather nice”.

Kim told The Sun: “I’m into lettuce leaves at the moment for a little smack on the bum, it’s rather nice you know.” It’s like a veggie version of ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’.

PA Wire/PA Images A group of lettuces, yesterday.

