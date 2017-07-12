Kimberley Walsh is enjoying having best pal Cheryl as a mummy friend.
The former ‘Girls Aloud’ singer, who is mum to two-year-old Bobby and eight-month-old Cole with her partner Justin Scott, said she has taken her boys to go and visit baby Bear.
“It’s great Cheryl has Bear,” Walsh told LOOK Magazine. “We’re all in the same boat.
“I took the boys to see Bear the other day, they’re both doing great.”
The pair have been friends since their days in pop band ‘Girls Aloud’.
Cheryl gave birth to her first child with Liam Payne just three months after Walsh gave birth to her second child with Scott.
While Cheryl is yet to speak out about her experiences of motherhood since welcoming Bear, Walsh has previously told HuffPost UK it “changed her life”.
“From the minute you give birth to your first child, everything changes in that second and all you want to do is protect and look after them,” Walsh said in October 2016.
“There are so many challenges that we all go through as mothers, it never ends really.
“But you’ve got to give yourself a break.”