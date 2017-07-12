Kimberley Walsh is enjoying having best pal Cheryl as a mummy friend.

The former ‘Girls Aloud’ singer, who is mum to two-year-old Bobby and eight-month-old Cole with her partner Justin Scott, said she has taken her boys to go and visit baby Bear.

“It’s great Cheryl has Bear,” Walsh told LOOK Magazine. “We’re all in the same boat.

“I took the boys to see Bear the other day, they’re both doing great.”