All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    02/05/2017 12:18 BST

    Kimberley Walsh's Son Doesn't Quite Understand How Hiding Works

    But top marks for effort.

    Kimberley Walsh and her family enjoyed to a good old-fashioned game of ‘Hide and Seek’ to save themselves from boredom over the bank holiday.

    The only problem was two-year-old Bobby didn’t quite understand how hiding works and is still working under the impression that if he can’t see mum, she can’t see him.

    Well, not quite.

    Bobby not 100% grasping the concept of hide and seek 🤦🏼‍♀️😂 #bankholiday #mumlife #hideandseek

    A post shared by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on

    Unfortunately for Bobby, Walsh - who gave birth to her second son Cole with husband Justin Scott in December 2016 – found him rather quickly.

    Walsh wrote: “Bobby not 100% grasping the concept of hide and seek.”

    Other parents were quick to agree that their offspring are still getting to grips with how the game works, Sian Jones said: “Mine always did that! They think if they can’t see you, you can’t see them!  

    Related...

    Helen Henshaw agreed: “My three-year-old daughter tells me where she’s going to hide before I start counting 😂  they are so cute at that age.”

    And Chelseigh Henry said: “The best part is when you sit and drink a cup of tea (okay maybe not a whole cup, maybe a sip) while they think you still can’t find them.”

    So put the kettle on and go along with it parents.

    MORE:parentsParenting parentbank holidaykimberley walsh

    Conversations