Kimberley Walsh's Son Doesn't Quite Understand How Hiding Works

Kimberley Walsh and her family enjoyed to a good old-fashioned game of ‘Hide and Seek’ to save themselves from boredom over the bank holiday.
The only problem was two-year-old Bobby didn’t quite understand how hiding works and is still working under the impression that if he can’t see mum, she can’t see him.
Well, not quite.
Unfortunately for Bobby, Walsh - who gave birth to her second son Cole with husband Justin Scott in December 2016 – found him rather quickly.
Walsh wrote: “Bobby not 100% grasping the concept of hide and seek.”
Other parents were quick to agree that their offspring are still getting to grips with how the game works, Sian Jones said: “Mine always did that! They think if they can’t see you, you can’t see them!
Helen Henshaw agreed: “My three-year-old daughter tells me where she’s going to hide before I start counting 😂 they are so cute at that age.”
And Chelseigh Henry said: “The best part is when you sit and drink a cup of tea (okay maybe not a whole cup, maybe a sip) while they think you still can’t find them.”
So put the kettle on and go along with it parents.