Touching Moment Kind Half-Marathon Runners Help Exhausted Woman Finish Race

The touching moment three half-marathon runners helped another runner cross the finishing line has been captured on film.

Bryan Crnkovic was running the Philadelphia Love Run Half-Marathon when he spotted a woman near the end of the race who looked like she was about to collapse with exhaustion.

Crnkovic, wearing a green t-shirt, stopped in his tracks along with a fellow runner wearing a blue gilet. The pair took each of her arms and, together, helped guide the woman towards the finishing line.

As they neared the end, the woman’s legs appeared to buckle from underneath her. At this point, another runner - Joseph McGinty - picked her up and carried her to the end.

A few steps before the finish line, he put her down on the tarmac again so she could finish the race herself. She was then offered medical assistance.