Kinder Surprise Slammed For 'Sexist' Pink And Blue Packaging And Toys

An advert for limited edition Kinder Surprise eggs in pink and blue wrappers has been criticised for being “sexist”.

The ad shows a blue-packaged Kinder egg that comes with a free ‘Hot Wheels’ car, and a pink egg with a ‘Hello Kitty’ toy.

A Ferrero spokesperson told HuffPost UK they did not label the limited edition toys as being for boys or girls, but people on Twitter weren’t happy the brand used the stereotypical blue and pink colours, which are commonly used to indicate gendered toys.