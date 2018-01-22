Why I Created A Kindness Calendar

Every December advertisers try to convince me that my family and I would be happier if only we purchase their products. Certainly, the giving and receiving of presents brings pleasure to many, but perhaps the simplest gift with the most profound impact is that of kindness. It can cost nothing, but can have a powerful social impact. As the newspaper humourist and columnist Art Buchwald commented: “The best things in life aren’t things,” and a growing number of people are preferring experiences over material possessions.

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” The Dalai Lama

I’ve been inspired by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, which believes that “kindness has the power to change the way that people see and experience the world” and as an active member of Action for Happiness, I have found that integrating the Ten Keys to Happier Living into my life has been a powerfully enriching experience. The Giving ‘key’ highlights that doing (kind) things for others is a powerful way of contributing to their (and our) happiness. The research evidence on the impact of kindness is growing: Being kind boosts our ‘feel good’ brain chemicals, reduces stress, improves mood, and is associated with a decrease in pain and an increase in energy. Repeated, regular acts of kindness increase compassion and have the capacity to impact on many more people than the giver and receiver. People who receive or even observe acts of kindness are likely to ‘pay it forward’ and do something kind for others, potentially starting a trend of kindness.

Our brains are hardwired to look for threats and we often make negative assumptions and fail to notice the positive things in life. I am no exception. Like many others, I have found that practicing kindness requires conscious effort. Starting each day with the intention of being kind has resulted in a decrease in my negative assumptions and an increase in my kind and compassionate behaviours, and made my life much more fulfilling.

Professor Sonja Lyubomirsky’s research demonstrates that over time people engaging in kind acts become happier and people receiving kindness are more likely to be kind and generous to others. In this way, kindness is contagious! There is a powerful correlation between engaging in kind acts and feeling happier, and this knowledge inspired me to find ways of encouraging more kindness in our world.

The Action for Happiness Kindness December Calendar: