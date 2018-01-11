While Jack Thorne’s latest drama ‘Kiri’ has been applauded by critics, the characterisation of social worker Miriam has drawn criticism from viewers who work in the care sector. The show soon started trending on Twitter when episode one aired on Wednesday (10 January), but as well as comments from viewers who were enjoying it, there were numerous posts from social workers disappointed with the way their profession was being depicted. Among the scenes that garnered negative reactions was one where Miriam was seen swigging from a hip flask while working. In another, she took her dog to work, prompting many to point out this is unrealistic.

Channel 4

In a blog published on HuffPost UK, social worker and director of One Stop Social, Matt Hughes, pointed out that while Mariam “is passionate and dedicated to her work, [...] demonstrating good person-centred and active listening skills”, certain aspects of the show left him feeling “deflated”. “I cannot accept (as it is procedurally inaccurate) that Miriam, as a social worker, would be left solely responsible for allowing unsupervised contact between Kiri and her paternal grandparents,” he wrote. “For this to happen a detailed assessment would be required with an up to date care plan. “Whilst I accept it is a TV drama series and should therefore be taken for ‘what it is’, we must also be mindful of the influence this could have on our current and future workforce.” The British Association Of Social Workers (BASW) has also weighed in on the show, telling HuffPost UK: “We know social workers are very passionate about their professions and care about how they are portrayed in the media, so it’s perfectly understandable that there has been a glut of strong reviews from social workers already. “First and foremost, it is very welcome that very complex subject matters such as child protection and adoption are being explored on TV over a number of episodes. BASW wants more representation of social work on TV, with accurate storytelling, to give a richer portrayal of the complexities of the profession. “We hope by the end of the mini-series that ‘Kiri’ will have represented the profession and child protection in a nuanced way.”