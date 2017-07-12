Kirstie Allsopp has hit back at her “fuckwit” critics, amid a debate she inadvertently sparked about washing machines.
The ‘Location, Location, Location’ presenter started the discussion on Monday (10 July) when she responded to a comment one of her followers had made about whether washing machines should be in kitchens.
She admitted to finding it “disgusting”, claiming that it was her “life’s work” to get people to stop doing their laundry so close to where they prepare food.
Although the tweet pretty much slipped by unnoticed at the time, in the 24 hours that followed, Kirstie found herself on the receiving end of an increasing number of detractors, who accused her of not considering the fact that only a lucky few had alternatives to the kitchen in their homes.
At first, she attempted to keep things reasonable by pointing out suitable other homes for a washing machine besides the kitchen, and insisting that she was only making a light-hearted comment in the first place...
But as time went on, and the Twitter storm surrounding Kirstie continued to grow, she became somewhat less patient with her critics, and by day three of the controversy, she was really at the end of her tether…
In the past, Kirstie’s views have landed her in hot water with Twitter users, whether it was a food-shaming row she found herself at the centre of in September, dismissing the Glamour Awards by suggesting they were more about “fake tan” than celebrating women’s achievements, or claiming women should focus on having children in their twenties, rather than going to university.