Kirstie Allsopp has hit back at her “fuckwit” critics, amid a debate she inadvertently sparked about washing machines.

The ‘Location, Location, Location’ presenter started the discussion on Monday (10 July) when she responded to a comment one of her followers had made about whether washing machines should be in kitchens.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Kirstie Allsopp

She admitted to finding it “disgusting”, claiming that it was her “life’s work” to get people to stop doing their laundry so close to where they prepare food.

It is disgusting, my life's work is in part dedicated to getting washing machines out of the kitchen. https://t.co/FDqjoGOnlN — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 10, 2017

Although the tweet pretty much slipped by unnoticed at the time, in the 24 hours that followed, Kirstie found herself on the receiving end of an increasing number of detractors, who accused her of not considering the fact that only a lucky few had alternatives to the kitchen in their homes.

At first, she attempted to keep things reasonable by pointing out suitable other homes for a washing machine besides the kitchen, and insisting that she was only making a light-hearted comment in the first place...

Bathroom, hall cupboard, airing cupboard, google tiny laundry rooms. https://t.co/8PV5mmjST8 — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 10, 2017

Clue that this *was* a humorous debate was in the phrase "life's work". Who the effing hell has laundry relocation as their life's work? https://t.co/iSJLTj1Y2K — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 10, 2017

Please note there is a degree of humour in this debate, no need to take it quite so seriously. https://t.co/igv9L9XNcF — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 10, 2017

But as time went on, and the Twitter storm surrounding Kirstie continued to grow, she became somewhat less patient with her critics, and by day three of the controversy, she was really at the end of her tether…

Look you bunch of total fuck wits, IF POSSIBLE having a washing machine out of the kitchen frees up space, if not possible no big deal. — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 10, 2017

To the people who say I tweet about controversial issues on purpose I really did NOT see this tsunami coming. — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 10, 2017

Someone do me a favour & Google "tiny laundry closets" & see all the places other less bigoted, chippy, set in their ways nations put theirs — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 12, 2017