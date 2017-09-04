Kirsty Gallacher has been hit with a two-year driving ban, after being found to be “almost three times” over the legal alcohol limit when she was pulled over last month.

She had been driving to pick up her children from their father’s house at the time, having been out with friends the previous night.

PA Wire/PA Images Kirsty arrives at Slough Magistrates' Court

Kirsty was then breathalysed by police officers, with the test showing her to have 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100mm of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35 milligrammes.

As well as not being allowed to drive for two years, Kirsty must complete 100 hours of unpaid community service, as well as paying £85 in court fees and a separate surcharge of £85.

Best known for hosting shows including ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, ‘The Games’ and Sky’s reboot of ‘Gladiators’, Kirsty returned to Sky Sports as a presenter in 2010, having first got her presenting gig on the channel in 1998.

More recently, she competed in the 2015 series of ‘Strictly’, when she was partnered with Brendan Cole.

The two eventually finished in 11th place, following a dance-off against Jamelia and her professional partner Tristan MacManus.

A year later, Kirsty was revealed to be suffering from “extreme exhaustion and a viral infection”, after being rushed to hospital when some Sky Sports viewers commented that she’d been slurring her speech during a live broadcast.

