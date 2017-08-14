Kirsty Gallacher Charged With Drink Driving, After Being Pulled Over By Police At 11.30am

Kirsty Gallacher has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

As reported by The Sun, Kirsty was pulled over by the police at 11.30am on Saturday (12 August), when officers noticed that the TV personality was driving “erratically”.

A police spokesperson told the newspaper: “Kirsty Gallacher, aged 41, was charged last night with one count of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the legal limit.”

PA Wire/PA Images Kirsty Gallacher

According to Thames Valley Police, the former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star has since been bailed, and will appear at Slough Magistrates Court on Monday 4 September.

The Sun claimed that Kirsty was driving from Virginia Water in Surrey to pick up her two sons in Eton, where their father, former rugby player Paul Sampson, lives.

Representatives for Kirsty declined to comment when approached by HuffPost UK.

Best known for hosting shows including ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, ‘The Games’ and Sky’s ill-fated reboot of ‘Gladiators’, Kirsty returned to Sky Sports as a presenter in 2010, having first got her presenting big on the channel in 1998.

More recently, she competed in the 2015 series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, when she was partnered with Brendan Cole.

The two eventually finished in 11th place, following a dance-off with Jamelia and her professional partner Tristan MacManus.

A year later, Kirsty was revealed to be suffering from “extreme exhaustion and a viral infection”, after being rushed to hospital when some Sky Sports viewers commented that she’d been slurring her speech during a live broadcast.

