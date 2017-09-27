Remember the good old days when the best place to find out about the latest goings on in a celeb relationship were either via “sources” and “insiders” in showbiz news pages, or by sifting through their carefully selected Instagram snaps to weigh up just how sincere their smiles look in their latest couples selfies?

Well, it seems those days are behind us, and now if you want to keep up to date with a celebrity romance, you need look no further than The Times’ Births, Marriages and Deaths page.

Yes, yet another famous couple has chosen a rather traditional route to confirm they’ve taken their relationship to the next level, with ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Kit Harington and former co-star Rose Leslie using the announcements page to publicly share the news of their engagement.