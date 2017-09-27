Remember the good old days when the best place to find out about the latest goings on in a celeb relationship were either via “sources” and “insiders” in showbiz news pages, or by sifting through their carefully selected Instagram snaps to weigh up just how sincere their smiles look in their latest couples selfies?
Well, it seems those days are behind us, and now if you want to keep up to date with a celebrity romance, you need look no further than The Times’ Births, Marriages and Deaths page.
Yes, yet another famous couple has chosen a rather traditional route to confirm they’ve taken their relationship to the next level, with ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Kit Harington and former co-star Rose Leslie using the announcements page to publicly share the news of their engagement.
Their notice read: “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”
Apologies to everyone else who decided to announce their engagement in the Times on Wednesday (27 September), whose news was somewhat overshadowed, but congrats all the same.
Kit and Rose began dating back in 2012, while she was still playing Ygritte in ‘Game Of Thrones’, in which he continues to star as Jon Snow.
The pair are the latest in a string of famous pairings to announce they were tying the knot via The Times, which also includes Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter, David Mitchell and Victoria Coren and former Spice Girls singer Geri Horner, who announced her engagement to F1 boss Christian Horner in 2014.