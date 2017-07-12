Kit Harington channeled his ‘Game Of Thrones’ co-stars when he appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Monday.

The actor, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO drama, gave his own take on some of the other characters that feature in the series, in spoof screen tests.

″[Jon Snow] wasn’t the only part Kit was in the running for,” Kimmel joked to viewers. “He actually auditioned for a couple of other characters on the show which, now that we know him as Jon Snow, is hard to imagine.

“But the producers of Game of Thrones gave us his audition tape - this is the exclusive never before seen Kit Harington screen tests.”