COPYRIGHT

    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/07/2017 11:52 BST

    Kit Harington’s Spoof ‘Game Of Thrones’ Screen Tests For Hodor, Cersei, Daenerys And More Are Really Quite Something

    Slayed it.

    Kit Harington channeled his ‘Game Of Thrones’ co-stars when he appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Monday.

    The actor, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO drama, gave his own take on some of the other characters that feature in the series, in spoof screen tests.

    ″[Jon Snow] wasn’t the only part Kit was in the running for,” Kimmel joked to viewers. “He actually auditioned for a couple of other characters on the show which, now that we know him as Jon Snow, is hard to imagine.

    “But the producers of Game of Thrones gave us his audition tape - this is the exclusive never before seen Kit Harington screen tests.”

    YouTube

    Cue Kit donning a wig and red cape to ‘audition’ for the role of Cersei Lannister - whose name he mispronounces.

    “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to have sex with my brother,” he said.

    He also screen-tests for the roles of Daenerys Targaryen (complete with fake boob flash), Arya Stark, Hodor and Ygritte.

    Even Harry Potter gets a look in.

    ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 arrives on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on 16 July.

    Watch Kit in action in the video above.

