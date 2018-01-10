Kodak, the iconic photography company, has announced that it is launching its very own cryptocurrency, the KodakCoin. The move has seen the company’s stock jump rather sharply - at one point it had risen over 120%.

Steve Marcus / Reuters

According to Kodak, its reason for entering the newly emerging market of digital currencies was that it wanted to create a, “encrypted, digital ledger of rights ownership for photographers to register both new and archive work that they can then license within the platform.” By using a digital blockchain, photographers and artists would be able to track their purchases precisely and even see how their work was being used and when. “For many in the tech industry, ‘blockchain’ and ‘cryptocurrency’ are hot buzzwords, but for photographers who’ve long struggled to assert control over their work and how it’s used, these buzzwords are the keys to solving what felt like an unsolvable problem,” explained Kodak CEO Jeff Clarke.