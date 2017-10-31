North Korea Nuclear Site Tunnel Collapses, Amid Reports As Many As 200 People Killed

As many as 200 workers could have been killed after a tunnel under construction at North Korea’s nuclear test site collapsed, Japanese news reports said on Tuesday.

The Yohap News Agency said about 100 people were trapped inside the unfinished tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site when the incident happened on October 10.

Japan’s TV Asahi’s said an additional 100 people could have been killed while trying to rescue those trapped south of the Mantapsan mountain.