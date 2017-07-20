The former ‘ Death In Paradise ’ star is reportedly being lined up to play one of the Doctor’s assistants when the BBC show returns next year.

The 44-year-old actor had been an early favourite to replace Peter Capaldi, who quit his role as the twelfth Time Lord in January.

A source told the Sun: “Kris is a big fan of the show and the BBC are a big fan of his.”

It is thought Kris would replace Pearl Mackie as the Doctor’s assistant, who is rumoured to be stepping down after one series, whilst former ‘Little Britain’ star, Matt Lucas, will remain as a second assistant.

Kris announced he was leaving ‘Death In Paradise’ in February, after playing Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman for four series.

A BBC spokeswoman told HuffPost UK there had been no decisions yet on companion casting.