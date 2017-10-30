Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell have got matching hair cuts after working together on the set of ‘Bad Moms Christmas’.
This big leap (getting a hair cut is, after all, a really personal experience) proves the strength of these co-workers’ friendship.
Bell shared a snap with besty Kunis on Instagram, captioning it ’Friendship haircuts.💕💖💕💖 #badmomsxmas #milakunis.′
Bell further flaunted her new ’do while on the Bad Moms Chrsitmas press tour in Chicago.
And Kunis was seen misbehaving on the US version of ‘The Price Is Right’, when the cast stopped by for some fun to promote the new movie.
We know it’s only a hair cut, but this is totally #friendshipgoals.