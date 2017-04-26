Kristina Rihanoff has hit back at reports that her relationship with Ben Cohen is “on the rocks”.
On Wednesday (26 April), various outlets ran a news story that originated in The Sun suggesting that Kristina and Ben’s romance was going through a difficult period, in light of the fact she’s reportedly hoping to carve a career for herself as a professional dancer in the US.
However, Kristina has now had her say, insisting that this is far from the case.
A spokesperson for the couple told The Mirror: “Kristina and Ben are very happy together and looking forward to celebrating [their daughter] Milena’s first birthday.”
According to The Sun, Kristina is hoping she can make the move to Hollywood and join the professional team on ‘Dancing On With The Stars’, having stepped down from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ at the end of 2015.
An insider revealed: “Kristina is in talks to do ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and she’s flying out to LA at the weekend for secret talks.
“They are very keen on her and Len has told her it would be a great move for her to make career wise.”
Kristina and Ben met in 2013, when they were partnered together on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
They officially announced they were an item in 2015, but were careful to point out they didn’t get together until their time on the show was over.
Kristina later announced that she was three months pregnant with Ben’s child while taking part in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in January 2016.