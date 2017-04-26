Kristina Rihanoff has hit back at reports that her relationship with Ben Cohen is “on the rocks”.

On Wednesday (26 April), various outlets ran a news story that originated in The Sun suggesting that Kristina and Ben’s romance was going through a difficult period, in light of the fact she’s reportedly hoping to carve a career for herself as a professional dancer in the US.

However, Kristina has now had her say, insisting that this is far from the case.