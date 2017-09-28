Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro Kristina Rihanoff is reportedly in talks to become the star of her own reality show, alongside partner Ben Cohen.
Last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Milena, with The Mirror claiming their show would focus on their “challenging but amazing” new journey as parents.
Kristina told the newspaper: “We were asked to do one but I was pregnant. Several production companies were in talks, but there was a lot happening.”
However, she did say she had some reservations about allowing a camera crew into her life, adding: “In my heart and soul I am a dancer. To open the doors on our private life it has to be a very good contract.”
Since bowing out of ‘Strictly’ in 2015, Kristina has taken part in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, during which she became the first contestant to ever announce she was pregnant in the house.
Ben has previously taken part in ‘Strictly’, which was where he first met Kristina back in 2013, as well as competing in ‘The Jump’ last year, which he eventually went on to win.
More recently, Ben was rumoured to be heading Down Under for this year’s series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’, with a source claiming: “He is popular with viewers, as his ‘Strictly’ stint showed, and appeals to sports fans.
“He’s also a gay icon so he ticks a lot of boxes. It looks like the producers might get their man.”
Ben and Kristina’s relationship has been of interest to ‘Strictly’ fans ever since they first got together, but while the former rugby pro was still married when he competed on the show, the pair have insisted they didn’t get together until his relationship with his ex-wife was over.