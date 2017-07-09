Ku Klux Klan demonstrators were met with counter-protesters in Virginia on Saturday over a dispute regarding the removal of a statue.
Supporters of the white supremacist group marched on Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of General Robert E Lee, who oversaw the pro-slavery Confederate forces in the US civil war.
Police manned the march and KKK supporters were separated from opponents by metal barricades.
It is estimated that there were about 1,000 people at the march and just 50 of those were KKK members, some of whom were carrying Confederate flags.
Charlottesville is traditionally a quiet university town.
Counter-protesters greeted KKK supporters with chants of “racists go home” and “shame” at Justice Park.
“Police were deployed to secure access to the park and ensure the safety of all involved,” a Virginia State Police spokeswoman said.
After KKK members were escorted to their vehicles by officers, police declared the counter-protests “unlawful” and used three canisters of tear gas, local media reported.
More than 20 people were also arrested.