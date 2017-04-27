All Sections
    27/04/2017 11:28 BST

    Twitter Users Confuse The Kylie Cosmetics KKW Lip Kit For Bacon And It's Too Funny

    Mmmm... lip kits or bacon? 🥓

    Social media users have mistaken Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s latest lip kit for four strips of bacon, and it’s too funny. 

    The new Kylie Cosmetics KKW collaboration, launched on 25 April, and as expected sold out within hours

    Taking to Twitter Kim K shared a photo of swatches of the four nudes shades - all named after her - with her 51.2 million followers:

    “My four fave shades of nude! It’s pretty much all I wear and there’s so many variations so this collab is truly a collection of faves!”

    But people replied, admitting their hilarious honest mistake in confusing the makeup shades with bacon:

    “I thought that was bacon before I opened it,” one wrote. 

    The KKW collection lip kit is available on KylieCosmetics

