Kylie and Dannii Minogue are among the stars who have been celebrating onlines after Australia voted to legalise same-sex marriage.

More than 60% of Australians who turned out at the polls on Wednesday (15 November) opted in favour of equal marriage, with the government announcing they now hope to change the law by Christmas.

The Minogue sisters, who were both vocal supporters of the ‘yes’ campaign, declared “love is love” as they were joined by many other high-profile Australian names in sharing their joy at the result on social media.

Singer Troye Sivan said he was “proud and emotional”, while former Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes slammed the government for forcing “its citizens to beg, plead and compete for what is a basic human right”.