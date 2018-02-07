All Sections
    Kylie Jenner Names Daughter Stormi, Joins The Celeb Trend For Unique Baby Names

    Huckleberry.

    Kylie Jenner has named her newborn daughter Stormi. 

    The 20-year-old reality star, who announced she had given birth to her first child on 4 February, shared a photo of her daughter holding her thumb on Instagram.

    “Stormi Webster 👼🏽,” she captioned the shot. 

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    The unique baby name choice probably came as no surprise to fans, seeing as Jenner’s family members have opted for unusual names too.

    We’re all for choosing a moniker that is a little different, so here are six more celebrities who chose unique baby names. 

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

    The reality star is mum to North, four, Saint, two, and baby Chicago with Kanye West. 

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

    They are parents to now 13-year-old Apple.

    Beyonce and Jay-Z

    The couple are parents to six-year-old Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir. 

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein

    The couple are parents to four-year-old Cricket and nine-year-old Birdie.

    A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

    Bear Grylls and Shara Grylls

    The couple are parents to Jesse, 15, Marmaduke, 11, and Huckleberry, nine.

    A post shared by Bear Grylls (@beargrylls) on

    Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

    The couple named their twins, now six, Moroccan Scot and Monroe. 

    A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

    Conversations