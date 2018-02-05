Kylie Jenner Shares Video Documenting Pregnancy After Announcing Birth Of Daughter

Kylie Jenner has shared a video documenting her pregnancy up until the moment she gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.
The 20-year-old, who had been rumoured to be pregnant for some time but had not confirmed the news, revealed to her followers on Sunday 4 February she had welcomed a baby girl.
“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.
“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how.”
Jenner called pregnancy the most “beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience” and added that she was going to miss it.
“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could,” Jenner wrote.
She revealed she gave birth on 1 February to a baby girl.
Shortly after the announcement, Jenner shared an 11-minute video on YouTube documenting her pregnancy, which showed her finding out, telling friends and giving birth.
The short documentary, titled ‘To Our Daughter’, featured messages from friends and family to Jenner’s baby girl.
At the end of the video, Jenner revealed her daughter weighed 8lbs 9oz and was born at 4.43pm on 1 February.
It is her first child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, who she has been dating since April 2017.