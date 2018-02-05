Kylie Jenner Shares Video Documenting Pregnancy After Announcing Birth Of Daughter

Kylie Jenner has shared a video documenting her pregnancy up until the moment she gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old, who had been rumoured to be pregnant for some time but had not confirmed the news, revealed to her followers on Sunday 4 February she had welcomed a baby girl.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how.”