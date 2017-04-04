All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    04/04/2017 12:06 BST

    Kylie Jenner Looks Fierce AF In Puma's Latest Campaign

    So fierce 🥇

    Kylie Jenner is wearing some ultra cool kicks in Puma’s latest campaign.    

    Collaborating with the sportswear brand again and promoting their new Fierce Strap Flocking footwear, Jenner is giving us all #fitnessgoals

    The star was named as Puma’s brand ambassador in February last year - with her first campaign released in March 2016.  

    In one shot the reality TV star can be seen running mid-air while wearing a sports crop top and running shorts. 

    Puma

    In another campaign image, Jenner pulls off an athletic pose as she hops high into the air. 

    Puma

    Retailing for £80, the fitness footwear is available now on Puma.com, Puma stores and selected retailers worldwide. 

    With the sell-out success of her lip-kits and her massive following, we predict a best-seller for the brand. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:fitnessArts and EntertainmentKylie JennerSports puma

    Conversations