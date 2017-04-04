Kylie Jenner Looks Fierce AF In Puma's Latest Campaign

Kylie Jenner is wearing some ultra cool kicks in Puma’s latest campaign.

Collaborating with the sportswear brand again and promoting their new Fierce Strap Flocking footwear, Jenner is giving us all #fitnessgoals.

The star was named as Puma’s brand ambassador in February last year - with her first campaign released in March 2016.

In one shot the reality TV star can be seen running mid-air while wearing a sports crop top and running shorts.