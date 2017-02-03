Kylie Minogue Confirms Joshua Sasse Split In Heartfelt Message On Instagram

Kylie Minogue has confirmed she has split from her fiancé Joshua Sasse in a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram. In the message posted on Friday (3 February) morning, Kylie thanked fans for their “love and support” and insisted she wished “only the best” for her ex.

The 48-year-old shared an image of a sunset alongside the message, which she ended with “#thesunalwaysrises”. The full message reads: “#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises.”

According to reports, the singer threw Joshua out of her West London home, after he reportedly ‘grew close’ to a Spanish actress. A source told The Sun: “She no longer trusts him. She is absolutely devastated, totally heartbroken.” The news comes just days after Kylie was pictured for the first time without her engagement ring. The star shared a snap of her in a recording studio on Instagram, which showed her without the huge art deco sparkler.

