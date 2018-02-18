Kylie Minogue has revealed she had a “nervous breakdown” following her break-up from ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse.
In February last year, Kylie announced that she and Joshua had gone their separate ways a year after first going public with their engagement, and she’s now opened up about the difficulties she faced in the aftermath.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Kylie claimed she was left “broken” by the split, explaining: “I just wanted to stop. I knew I needed to heal my… my physical system was compromised. I think it’s called a nervous breakdown.”
Kylie went on to say that she spent six days in Thailand after the break-up to “reclaim” herself and “get strong”.
She concluded: “I think I reacted pretty quickly. I can take a nosedive pretty fast, but I won’t stay there long. I’m too practical.”
However, despite the painful break-up, Kylie has said she remains optimistic about finding love again, insisting: “I probably will do it. What’s going to happen? Will it work? Probably won’t work. Might work. I’ll give it a try.
“All these questions! I don’t think it really matters what age you are [after a break-up], but at my age you do go, ‘what now?’.
“Although I’m not that bothered right at the minute, I’m enjoying being… how can I say this? Being fully within myself.”
Although she’s famously private when it comes to matters of her personal life, this isn’t the first time that Kylie has spoken candidly about her break-up from Joshua Sasse, previously claiming she wishes she’d “trusted her instincts” when it came to the relationship.
Away from her private life, Kylie is currently gearing up for the release of her 14th studio album, ‘Golden’, the name of which alludes to her upcoming 50th birthday later this year.