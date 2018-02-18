Pierre Suu via Getty Images Kylie Minogue

Keith Hewitt via Getty Images Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse

Although she’s famously private when it comes to matters of her personal life, this isn’t the first time that Kylie has spoken candidly about her break-up from Joshua Sasse, previously claiming she wishes she’d “trusted her instincts” when it came to the relationship. Away from her private life, Kylie is currently gearing up for the release of her 14th studio album, ‘Golden’, the name of which alludes to her upcoming 50th birthday later this year.