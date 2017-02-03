Kylie Minogue has confirmed she’s split from her fiancé, Joshua Sasse. The pop princess met the British actor on the set of his US series ‘Galavant’ in 2015, when she made a guest appearance. The couple announced their engagement in February last year.

Mark Milan via Getty Images

According to The Sun, the 48-year-old singer has thrown Joshua out of her West London home, after he reportedly ‘grew close’ to a Spanish actress. A source told the newspaper: “She no longer trusts him.” The news comes just days after Kylie was pictured for the first time without her engagement ring. The star shared a snap of her in a recording studio on Instagram, obscuring her ring finger by drawing hearts across the picture.

Instagram Kylie (minus ring) in the studio earlier this week.

#lovers ... So happy to announce my new record label is BMG. I promise you will have my heart and soul in this next record. 🎤 A photo posted by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:50am PST

She shared the news of her new label on Instagram, sharing a photo of her at BMG’s London HQ. “#Lovers So happy to announce my new record label is BMG. I promise you will have my heart and soul in this next record.”