Kylie Minogue has ‘stepped back in time’ after reportedly reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Olivier Martinez.

According to The Sun, the Aussie singer was spotted on a secret date with the actor at Chateau ­Marmont restaurant in Hollywood last Thursday.

An eye-witness told the paper the pair shared kisses as they dined at the luxury eatery, adding: “They seemed to be very much a ­couple.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Kylie Minogue and Olivier Martinez dated from 2002 to 2007

HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Kylie for comment.

Kylie and Olivier dated for five years before splitting in 2007, and he was by her side during her battle with breast cancer.

He went on to marry Hollywood star Halle Berry, who he divorced last year.

Kylie split from fiancé Joshua Sasse back in February - a year after announcing their engagement.

She later admitted she’d ignored advice about the relationship and hadn’t trusted her instincts.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Kylie split from Joshua Sasse in February

“It’s not been the easiest times of late but that [her split from fiance Joshua Sasse] is a purely personal matter and I have no regrets,’ she told The Sydney Morning Herald in March.

She added: “Hindsight is illuminating but not always what we want to see.

“I wish I had trusted my instincts on some occasions when I didn’t and I wish I had listened to better advice when I didn’t.”

Kylie Minogue