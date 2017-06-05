Kym has been touched by the issue of stillbirth in her own life, with her baby son dying moments after he was born in 2009.

On Saturday night (3 June), Kym bagged the coveted Best Female Dramatic Performance accolade thanks to the performance she gave in her character, Michelle Connor’s stillbirth storyline earlier this year.

Giving a speech at the ceremony over the weekend, Kym said, as reported by The Sun: “Thank you so much, this means so much to me.

“I just want to say I’ve been on ‘Corrie’ for 11 years and it’s been my biggest and best year yet and that’s down to the amazing storylines I’ve been given.”

After thanking co-star Simon Gregson for supporting her throughout the storyline, she continued: “[The storyline] took us back to places we never wanted to have to go to again but we had to do it, as we had to tell that story.

“As we are sitting here enjoying ourselves someone is losing their baby… I’m so proud of the show for telling the story in its entirety, reaching out to people and breaking the silence and the taboo.”

Kym concluded: “To my partner Matthew, thank you for putting up with my moods.

“My wonderful children, David, Emily and Polly... you’re the reason I smile everyday. I’d like to dedicate this to my son Archie.”