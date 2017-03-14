Kym Marsh has opened up about her fears that her daughter would die after losing her son Archie at 21 weeks.

When the actress was pregnant with Polly, now five, Marsh was told by doctors she had an undiagnosed medical condition meaning she could go into early labour.

Marsh, 40, said she was “absolutely terrified” that things would go wrong.

Speaking at a ball to raise funds for St Mary’s Hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit, she said on Monday 13 March, according to MEN: “I couldn’t believe that this could be happening twice.

“The thought of losing another child was just simply unthinkable.”