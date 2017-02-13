‘Coronation Street’ actress Kym Marsh has paid tribute to her son Archie, eight years after he died.
The 40-year-old shared a poignant message alongside a poem called ‘An Angel Never Dies’ to her fans on Twitter.
Her son Archie was born 19 weeks early in February 2009 and died shortly after he was born. He was her first child with her now ex-husband Jamie Lomas.
“This day eight years ago my baby boy got his angel wings,” she wrote on Twitter on 11 February. “Happy birthday my beautiful Archie.
“We love you very much and we miss you every day.”
Marsh also announced she was teaming up with Saying Goodbye UK, an international charity supporting people through baby loss.
She will be hosting a ball in February 2018 in Manchester to raise money for the charity.
“I am so proud to announce that myself and
@SayingGoodbyeUK will be hosting ‘The Archie Ball’ in Manchester next year in memory of my son,” she tweeted.
Marsh’s friends and family members also sent messages in honour of Archie.
In an interview with the Mirror in 2011 Marsh spoke about Archie’s birth.
“I went through 24 hours of excruciating contractions and then with one final push Archie came into the world,” she said.
“He tried to take a breath and then he passed away. All I can remember then was silence. Absolute silence.”
Marsh has three other children from previous relationships: Polly, five, Emilie, 19, and David, 21.
She has recently opened up about losing Archie after her character on ‘Coronation Street’ suffered a late miscarriage.
“I have had to go to some really dark places when filming the heartbreaking scenes,” Marsh told OK! Magazine in January 2017. “But my family, friends and colleagues have been incredible.
“Losing a child is something that never leaves you.”