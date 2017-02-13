‘Coronation Street’ actress Kym Marsh has paid tribute to her son Archie, eight years after he died.

The 40-year-old shared a poignant message alongside a poem called ‘An Angel Never Dies’ to her fans on Twitter.

Her son Archie was born 19 weeks early in February 2009 and died shortly after he was born. He was her first child with her now ex-husband Jamie Lomas.

“This day eight years ago my baby boy got his angel wings,” she wrote on Twitter on 11 February. “Happy birthday my beautiful Archie.

“We love you very much and we miss you every day.”