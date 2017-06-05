All Sections
    • NEWS
    05/06/2017 09:25 BST | Updated 05/06/2017 09:33 BST

    London Bridge Attack Victim Stabbed In The Throat In ‘Bit Of Pain But I’ll Survive’

    She gave a thumbs up from her hospital bed.

    A young Australian woman who survived being stabbed in the neck with a 12-inch knife during the London Bridge terror attack has described her harrowing experience in extraordinarily understated fashion. 

    Candice Hedge, from Brisbane, was eating a meal with her boyfriend when she was approached from behind and attacked by one of the terrorists.

    The 31-year-old was rushed to St Thomas’ Hospital where medics found the knife had managed to miss her major arteries and windpipe.

    Facebook
    Candice Hedge was stabbed in the neck during the London terror attack on Saturday night 

    Hedge emerged from a coma on Sunday and posted on Facebook: “Hey everyone, just so you know I’m doing OK.

    “Bit of pain but I will survive. Thanks for your thoughts and well wishes. Love to all.”

    Her mother told the Evening Standard: “She couldn’t speak, but I got to see her and she gave me the thumbs up, so I knew she was OK.”

    Seven people were killed in the attacks in London on Saturday night and 21 were left fighting for their lives.

    Dylan Martinez / Reuters
    Police forensic investigators comb the scene after the attack 

    Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market

    One of the attackers shouted “this is for Allah” as he knifed a man near a pub - while the Islamic State militant group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.

    The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was also shot.

