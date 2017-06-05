A young Australian woman who survived being stabbed in the neck with a 12-inch knife during the London Bridge terror attack has described her harrowing experience in extraordinarily understated fashion.

Candice Hedge, from Brisbane, was eating a meal with her boyfriend when she was approached from behind and attacked by one of the terrorists.

The 31-year-old was rushed to St Thomas’ Hospital where medics found the knife had managed to miss her major arteries and windpipe.