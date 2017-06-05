A young Australian woman who survived being stabbed in the neck with a 12-inch knife during the London Bridge terror attack has described her harrowing experience in extraordinarily understated fashion.
Candice Hedge, from Brisbane, was eating a meal with her boyfriend when she was approached from behind and attacked by one of the terrorists.
The 31-year-old was rushed to St Thomas’ Hospital where medics found the knife had managed to miss her major arteries and windpipe.
Hedge emerged from a coma on Sunday and posted on Facebook: “Hey everyone, just so you know I’m doing OK.
“Bit of pain but I will survive. Thanks for your thoughts and well wishes. Love to all.”
Her mother told the Evening Standard: “She couldn’t speak, but I got to see her and she gave me the thumbs up, so I knew she was OK.”
Seven people were killed in the attacks in London on Saturday night and 21 were left fighting for their lives.
Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market
One of the attackers shouted “this is for Allah” as he knifed a man near a pub - while the Islamic State militant group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.
The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was also shot.