Labour In Fresh Anti-Semitism Row As Speaker Calls For Free Speech To Cover Holocaust Denial

Labour faces fresh claims of anti-semitism after a speaker at a party conference fringe event said freedom of speech should cover Holocaust denial.

Israeli-American author Miko Peled said members should support the freedom to “discuss every issue, whether it’s the holocaust, yes or no, whether it’s Palestine liberation - the entire spectrum.

“There should be no limits on the discussion.”

He said freedom of speech should protect the right to ask “Holocaust: Yes or no?”

At the same meeting, activists cheered as a speaker called for Jewish and pro-Israel groups to be expelled from the party.