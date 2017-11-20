Labour Backs Tory Rebel's Brexit Bill Amendment To Protect Human Rights

PA Wire/PA Images Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer.

Labour MPs are set to back an EU Withdrawal Bill amendment tabled by a Conservative rebel. Dominic Grieve wants to see a charter of fundamental rights brought into UK law to make sure current human rights are not weakened after Brexit - including those which protect elderly people. The amendment, already signed by 10 backbench Tory MPs, could gather enough support to defeat the government in a vote after Brexit debate resumes in the Commons on Tuesday. Former Attorney General Grieve is one of at least 15 ‘Brexit mutineers’ expected to rebel against the government at critical points as the EU Withdrawl Bill moves through its tumultuous committee stage.

Empics Entertainment Dominic Grieve has tabled an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Keir Starmer, Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary, said: “Labour will not let the government use Brexit as an excuse to roll back fundamental rights. “The charter is vital for ensuring the rights of people living in the UK are protected, including the elderly and those from the LGBT community. And yet, ministers want to drop it for the sake of appealing to the extreme voices in the Tory party. “This week the government needs to change course or risk facing a defeat in the House of Commons.” Britain is currently a member of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, which sets out a range of civil, political and social rights for EU and UK citizens. Until the UK formally leaves the European Union, EU law applies in the UK either directly in some instances, or when it is written into UK law, such as when an Act of Parliament is passed to apply an EU directive.

PA Wire/PA Images Brexit secretary David Davis.