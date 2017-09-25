Labour’s Brighton Pavilion Backdrop Mistaken For A Mosque By Angry Twitter

The Labour Party is holding its annual conference in the seaside city of Brighton, a long-standing destination for party political jamborees.

It’s been a fascinating few days so far, marked by the rise of the party’s left-wing, Corbyn worshipping and dodging Brexit, the biggest political issues facing the UK.

Below is party veteran Dennis Skinner on the main conference stage knocking it out of the park as he hailed this year’s manifesto “the best since the Second World War”.