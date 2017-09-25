Labour’s Brighton Pavilion Backdrop Mistaken For A Mosque By Angry Twitter

The Labour Party is holding its annual conference in the seaside city of Brighton, a long-standing destination for party political jamborees.
It’s been a fascinating few days so far, marked by the rise of the party’s left-wing, Corbyn worshipping and dodging Brexit, the biggest political issues facing the UK.
Below is party veteran Dennis Skinner on the main conference stage knocking it out of the park as he hailed this year’s manifesto “the best since the Second World War”.
But there was something arguably more eye-catching on the stage.
A Guardian reporter could see what was coming ...
And so it came to pass ...
So, yes, it’s Brighton Pavilion, arguably the Sussex city’s most famous landmark (aside from the pier, maybe).
The 194-year-old structure, also known as the Royal Pavilion, was built as a “seaside pleasure palace” (steady now!) for King George IV, a monarch not unfamiliar with decadence. It’s built in the Indo-Saracenic style that was common in India at the time.
Some people tried to put angry Twitter straight.
There was a delicious irony at play.
And, as you might have guessed, it’s not the first time the spectacular building has caused confusion.
Two years ago, The Times reported aides to ex-Labour leader Ed Miliband vetoed a photoshoot outside the Pavilion in case people confused it for a mosque.
It was at a time when the party was anxious to be seen as cracking down on immigration.
And there’s more. In 2013, an English Defence League member posted a picture of the Pavilion to Facebook (see screengrab below), with friends piling in to lambast the “mosque” for its size.