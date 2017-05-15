A young Labour candidate has spoken out about her shock at the “disgusting” sexism she has been bombarded with during the General Election campaign.
Aspiring MP Emily Owen says she has been sent messages asking for a striptease and which sexual acts she is willing to perform to “get votes”.
According to the Daily Post, another man wrote: “I’ll only vote for her if she’s got a decent rack for me. Anyone know her size? I mean she’s pretty enough but haven’t seen much of her body yet.”
Owen, 22, took to Facebook yesterday to post a “polite reminder” to the men who have been hounding since she announced her decision to stand in Aberconwy.
“This is the first time I’ve been under this level of public scrutiny and I have to say I’m shocked!” she wrote.
“If people have questions about my politics, discuss with me. If you don’t agree with my reply then challenge me.
“I’m more than willing to engage in political conversation so let’s have that debate. This is acceptable.”
Owen continued: “What is NOT ACCEPTABLE is flooding me with messages about what sexual acts I’m prepared to perform to get votes, what bra size I am, how many votes needed for me to strip and comments suggesting the reason I’m standing is to sleep with an Oxford grad.
“I’ve been debating ignoring it but this behaviour is disgusting and needs calling out!
“I highly doubt you’ll be asking the male candidates their penis size in order to make a decision about their politics..... sexism is not okay.”
Dozens of people contacted Owen via social media to share their support and thank her for speaking out.
One woman named Ceri Chambers wrote on Facebook: “Absolutely vile and, sadly, this kind of misogynistic harassment is the everyday reality of all women.
“This is why more women are needed to represent women in public office.”
Yet other responses to Owen’s message also highlight the abuse she and other female candidates face.
One man replied to the young Labour activist’s post, criticising her for “complaining”.
“Silly girl, don’t flash parts of your body and then complain when people comment on it,” he wrote.
“This is just what we need another naive socialist snowflake. If you want to see what socialism ends up in, take a look what is happening in Venezuela.”