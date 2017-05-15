A young Labour candidate has spoken out about her shock at the “disgusting” sexism she has been bombarded with during the General Election campaign.

Aspiring MP Emily Owen says she has been sent messages asking for a striptease and which sexual acts she is willing to perform to “get votes”.

According to the Daily Post, another man wrote: “I’ll only vote for her if she’s got a decent rack for me. Anyone know her size? I mean she’s pretty enough but haven’t seen much of her body yet.”