Labour Councillors Call On Keir Starmer To Give Voters Chance To Change Their Mind On Brexit

Dozens of Labour councillors have written to Keir Starmer begging him to offer voters a chance to change their minds on Brexit.

Nearly 70 have added their names to the letter, which urges the shadow Brexit secretary to help shift the party’s position “in the national interest”.

The councillors, all from south London, say the economic outlook is “bleak” in the boroughs they represent.

Their letter, which criticises the “weakest prime minister in living memory”, states: “Instead of generating extra money for the NHS, Brexit is costing the country billions. Instead of bringing about pay increases for British workers, Brexit has made it harder for struggling families to make ends meet. Instead of easing pressure on public services, Brexit has exacerbated a shortage of nurses to staff our hospitals. Instead of uniting the country behind a new national mission, Brexit has raised the likelihood of the breakup of the United Kingdom.

“Needless to say, these issues affect people who voted for Leave every bit as much as those who voted for Remain.

“EU citizens report increased levels of anxiety and depression, brought on by the shameful delay in securing their rights.

“British residents with families abroad are also facing additional burdens and stresses. Local NHS institutions struggle to fill vacant posts, just as the onset of winter increases demand for their services.

“Businesses tell us of their frustration at the continued uncertainty around the economic direction of travel; some have postponed expansion plans, others are making contingencies to relocate staff overseas.”

Many Labour politicians and campaigners believe the party should be campaigning for the UK to remain a part of the single market and customs union after it leaves the EU in March 2019.