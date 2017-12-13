Ben Pruchnie via Getty Images

A Labour investigation into alleged sexual harassment by MP Kelvin Hopkins has been delayed to give the former Shadow Cabinet minister more time to defend himself. The 76-year-old leftwinger faces separate claims of inappropriate conduct towards a 27-year-old activist and towards fellow MP Kerry McCarthy. Party member Ava Etemadzadeh alleged that Hopkins sent her an inappropriate text and rubbed his crotch against her after a student event in 2014. Bristol East MP McCarthy was prompted by the case to come forward and reveal that she too had been sent suggestive letters by Hopkins since the 1990s. Hopkins, who has been suspended from the party, admits texting Etemadzadeh but “absolutely and categorically” denies any “inappropriate conduct”. The case was due to go before the National Executive Committee’s new sexual harassment panel this week, but the party confirmed on Wednesday that it had now been delayed until the New Year.

PA Wire/PA Images Labour MP Kerry McCarthy

Under party rules, the NEC panel decides if a preliminary case needs referral to the National Constitutional Committee (NCC) for a full hearing and possible disciplinary action. Etemadzadeh, who first told party whips of the claims in 2015, expressed her frustration that the case was being delayed. “It is deeply disappointing that after my original complaint back in 2015, the party still doesn’t know how to handle those making complaints with respect, seriousness and transparency,” she said. “I hope that this further delay means that the case is going to be taken seriously, rather than a further attempt to sweep things under the carpet for one of Jeremy Corbyn’s friends.” Sources close to Corbyn insist that he was not fully aware of the allegations when he promoted Hopkins to his Shadow Cabinet after mass resignations by his frontbench in the ‘coup’ attempt of 2016. HuffPost UK understands that the new delay follows a request from Hopkins’ lawyers for an extension of the deadline for NEC consideration. The NEC panel is now expected to discuss the case in January.

Ms McCarthy said the Luton North MP sent her a series of letters and cards commenting on her appearance pic.twitter.com/bXXvRP5RmI — Sam Lister (@sam_lister_) November 10, 2017