Labour Demands Apology From Philip Hammond Over Disabled Worker Claims

Labour has demanded Philip Hammond publicly apologise - and be sacked if he fails to do so - for blaming low UK productivity levels on an increase in the number of disabled workers.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams penned letters to both the chancellor and prime minister, in which she described Hammond’s claim as “profoundly concerning” and called for him to offer a personal apology to the Commons.

“Philip Hammond’s lack of remorse following his disgraceful comments yesterday which tried to scapegoat disabled people for a productivity crisis created by the Conservatives’ failed economic policies, is unacceptable,” she told HuffPost UK.

“I have written to Philip Hammond demanding that he come to the House and make a formal apology for his crass statement. I have also written to the prime minister. If Hammond fails to do so, then the prime minister must sack him.

“Hammond’s comments come after his government has forced disabled people to pay the price of their failed austerity agenda, including by cutting measures that help disabled people into the workforce and scrapping their own manifesto commitment on halving the disability employment gap. This shows this government’s true colours.

“We should be increasing disabled people’s access to employment, not denigrating their contributions.”