Labour have been out-fundraised by the Liberal Democrats for the first time ever, figures released on Thursday reveal.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party recorded receiving £1,970,055 in the last quarter of 2016, while Tim Farron’s garnered over £2,000 more - standing at £1,972,904.

The Conservatives received a substantially higher amount - £3,610,983 - with Ukip being relegated behind the Green and Co-operative party with just £33,228.

The biggest donor to any party was Gregory Nasmyth, who gifted £1 million to the Lib Dems. He has previously donated substantial sums to Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth.