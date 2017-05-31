Labour Dossier Reveals Ten Times NHS Repairs Backlog Hit Patient Care

A Labour Party dossier has revealed a catalogue of incidents in which hospitals were left struggling under a huge NHS repairs and maintenance backlog.

Jeremy Corbyn, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth and shadow education secretary Angela Rayner held a joint press conference to highlight the impact of ‘Tory cuts’ on the health services and schools.

Labour also unveiled a new campaign poster warning there could be 5.5 million people on NHS waiting lists in England by 2022 - 1.8 million more than today - if the current rate of ‘deterioration’ continues and that waiting times in A&E could go up for a million more people.

The party also submitted Freedom of Information requests to hospital to highlight the backlog of maintenance problems - which will cost nearly £5 billion to clear.

Among the findings were: