Momentum founder Jon Lansman has emerged as a surprise possible contender for the post of Labour general secretary, HuffPost has learned.

Lansman was expected to announces his intentions on Monday just hours after the party decided the appointment process would be fast-tracked in just three weeks.

The leftwing veteran was being urged to run following claims that Unite official Jennie Formby was being ‘railroaded’ through as the favoured candidate of key allies of Jeremy Corbyn.

Formby is seen as divisive among other trade unions and Lansman is among several alternative candidates.

One source said: “It’s true, Jon will go for the general secretary vacancy. He’s been urged to do so by lots of people. And he will have strong support.”

A source close to Lansman told HuffPost: “He knows the party like the back of his hand, has decades of experience and everybody wants an open contest with a range of candidates, so why not?”

One senior insider said if Lansman got the top job it would be a “powerful symbol that this was now a members’-led party”.

Another source revealed that Lansman was had “put his hat into the ring” ahead of the Left caucus conference call at 8pm in a bid to get it to think again about moves to back Formby.

An NEC source said: “It’s a case of ABJ. Anyone But Jennie.”

One senior MP joked: “So, it’s Momentum v Unite? It’ll come down to who’s got the biggest membership list!”

The party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) officers group decided on Monday that the successor to Iain McNicol will be chosen by March 20.