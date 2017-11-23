Labour Suspends MP Ivan Lewis Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Labour MP Ivan Lewis has been suspended from the party while sexual harassment allegations against him are investigated.

The Bury South MP, who is a former minister, was accused of touching a 19-year-old woman’s leg and inviting her back with him at a party event in 2010, in a Buzzfeed News investigation.

A party spokeswoman said: “The Labour Party takes all allegations of sexual harassment extremely seriously. Ivan Lewis is currently suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation.”