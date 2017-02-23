Ex-shadow cabinet members including Sadiq Khan, Hilary Benn, Andy Burnham and Yvette Cooper would stand the best chance in a fresh Labour leadership contest, a poll has found.

A YouGov survey showed that the four politicians are the most liked and well-known, and are favourites to replace Jeremy Corbyn if he were unseated.

Speculation is mounting about a possible fresh challenge to Corbyn’s leadership, with suggestions Labour may hold its third contest in two years this Summer.

If Labour suffers one or two defeats in the byelections it is contesting today in Stoke and Copeland, as the incumbent party, a change in the leadership could happen even sooner.

Corbyn polled joint lowest of the 20 politicians members of the public were surveyed on, showing a net favourability rating of -40. He tied with Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.