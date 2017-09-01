The TSSA union - which is a strong supporter of Corbyn - will move the motion at a crunch meeting of the NEC, paving the way for a vote on the rule change at the party conference in Brighton.

General Secretary, Manuel Cortes told HuffPost UK: “TSSA have submitted a rule amendment for Conference over the election of the leader of the Labour Party.

“We are proposing that those wanting to stand must be nominated by at least 10% of the Parliamentary Labour Party and European Parliamentary Labour Party.

“Like any Conference business, this matter will be discussed by Labour’s National Executive Council prior to Conference.”

The amendment was sent to Labour HQ earlier this summer in June and is now expected to be moved at the key NEC meeting ahead of conference. The union has ‘played by the rules’ and wants to make sure the Left is ‘seen to be on the side of democracy’, insiders said.

The TSSA is expected win the backing of Unite and other key trade unions, as well as constituency Labour parties and the increasingly powerful Momentum movement.

The swing vote of the GMB union is still unclear, but some insiders claim it won’t oppose the plan when it comes before conference.

Backers of the idea say it is part of a wider move under Corbyn to democratise the party and give members more of say by ensuring as wide a selection of candidates as possible.

The move is a bid to provide an alternative to a plan to cut the percentage of MP and MEP nominations to 5%, seen as a step too far by some ‘centrists’ and trade unions.