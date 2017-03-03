Labour suffered a series of disappointing results in council elections last night, as they lost a long-held seat to the Tories and their share of the vote plummeted elsewhere.

The party failed to hold on to a council seat in Kersal, Salford, their first loss in the city since 1989. Their vote share fell by 21.5%.

Jeremy Corbyn’s preferred measure for Labour’s success is local council by-elections. He has also previously attacked the media for ignoring a gain from Ukip on the Ramsgate Newington Parish Council.

But last night’s performances make troubling reading for Labour on that basis.

The Conservatives took Kersal from Labour, despite local MP shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey campaigning for the party’s candidate on polling day.