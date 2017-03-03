The “tide is turning” for Labour after it was revealed the party has lost nearly 26,000 members since last summer, according to leaked data.

More than three-quarters of these had joined after the 2015 general election, a period that saw membership grow rapidly under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

Figures seen by The Times showed the number of resignations in 2016 was more than the previous six years combined, while more than 15,465 have left since mid-December.